'Planted by KCR...': Bandi Sanjay Slams 'Rumours' of Change in Telangana BJP Leadership, Says 'Fed Up'

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday cleared the air that there will be no change in state leadership. He added that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was planting rumours in the media about the change of BJP leadership in the state to confuse the party cadre. The leader was speaking at Secunderabad railway station where he had gone to welcome 650 ‘vistaraks’ from other states.

“National leaders, including Tarun Chugh, have clearly said there will be no change in leadership but some channels are repeatedly reporting that I am being removed and made a union minister. Our members have become fed up with these reports and they are not paying attention," he said.

Sanjay said spreading such baseless rumours could be part of a conspiracy by a “fool like KCR". “Instead of setting his own house right, he is trying to create smoke in the opposition party to confuse our cadres. But none of the BJP workers believes in such rumours. We will work as per the instructions of party president JP Nadda," he said, adding that the date for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state was yet to be finalised. “He will definitely visit the state in July."

Talking about the function for the ‘vistaraks’, he said: “650 ‘vistaraks’ from other states have arrived in Telangana with the aim of strengthening the BJP polling booths. We welcomed them at Secunderabad as well as Mancherial and Kazipet stations and sent them to all the mandals. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all of them will tour mandal-wise in Telangana and make the party stronger."