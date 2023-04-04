Playing by The 'Book': Rahul Bungled Himanta Episode, Congress on Downward Path, Says Azad in Tell-all

The name of the tell-all book of former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says it all. It’s called Azaad. It’s clear that he sees his exit from the grand old party after decades as independence. The 18-chapter book outlines his role with Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and reveals the uneasy relationship he has had with Rahul Gandhi, which is also one of the main reasons why he left the party. The last chapter’s title captures the essence of his politics. It is ‘Goodbye and a New Hello’.

In fact, he mentions in detail how Rahul Gandhi “mishandled" the episode with Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has now emerged as a destroyer of the Congress in Assam and the Northeast.

The umbilical cord he has with the Congress still remains intact slightly as he writes about the bloopers and downfall of the grand old party by beginning this chapter by saying “there can be nothing more distressing for a Congressman or a former Congressman like me than to see the Congress party spiral on a downward path".

In the book, Azad cites specific instances, state by state, to show how the Congress goofed up in its decision-making. The most startling fact comes from the matter of Himanta Biswa Sarma. Azad reveals in his book that Sonia Gandhi had agreed with him that Sarma had proved himself and hence he should be made the chief minister instead of Tarun Gogoi. In fact, Azad says he was asked to leave for Guwahati to make the necessary arrangements. But just as he was to leave, he was asked to put his tour on hold and meet Rahul Gandhi. Azad reveals that as he went to enter Rahul Gandhi’s residence, he saw the young Gandhi sitting with Tarun Gogoi and his son Gaurav Gogoi. He was told that there would be no change in leadership. And thus began the distancing of Sarma and Rahul Gandhi, and the rest is history.

In fact, Azad very clearly mentions Rahul Gandhi’s reaction when he was told that Sarma had the numbers and MLAs. According to the book, Rahul said “let him go". Azad writes, “I don’t know whether Rahul said this to assert himself or because he was ignorant that his decision would have far-reaching consequences."

What’s even more telling is the fact that Azad mentions that it was unfortunate that Sonia did not prevail earlier to make Sarma the CM. It’s clear that the rise of Rahul as a decision-maker had begun.

Azad also mentions how Punjab was similarly mishandled and Captain was humiliated and removed, and the results are there to see.

The book mentions in detail the need to set up the so-called G-23 and how it made no difference in raising valid points. But what really has angered Congress leaders and the Gandhis, so much so that he has been accused of being B-team of the BJP, is his praise of Narendra Modi and how Azad shared good equations with Modi when he was Gujarat chief minister. Also, Azad as Jammu and Kashmir CM had to deal with a terror attack on many Gujarati tourists and Modi was very emotional. He refers to the fact that Modi gave him a tearful farewell when Azad’s Rajya Sabha term ended. And he, in fact, praises the political style of Modi who communicated with his MPs, while the Congress did not.

The book is bound to create more fissures between Azad and his former party, and give ammunition to the BJP on how Rahul Gandhi’s politics has messed up things for the Congress.

