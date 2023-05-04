PM Calls Congress Enemy of Peace in Karnataka While Manipur Burns: Kapil Sibal's Dig at Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Narendra Modi on Thursday over the violence in Manipur, saying the prime minister calls the Congress "enemy of peace" while the northeastern state "burns".

Several columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be hurriedly deployed overnight to contain large-scale rioting that broke out across Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community, displacing over 9,000 people.

Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March'.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "PM in Karnataka: Calls Congress: 'Enemy of peace..' While: Manipur burns, tribals targeted, churches burnt, students terrorised." Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Sibal claimed there were 5,415 communal riots between 2014 and 2015.

Advertisement

"In Uttar Pradesh alone 10,900 police encounters, love jihad, unchecked 'Dharam sansads'. BJP messiah of peace?" the former Union minister said.

Addressing a poll rally in Karnataka on Wednesday, Modi had called the Congress the "enemy of peace and development".

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here