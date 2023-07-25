Trends :Parliament Monsoon SessionPMO vs Ashok GehlotRajasthan Red DiaryNo-confidence MotionManipur Violence
PM Modi Congratulates Murmu as She Completes First Year as President

Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman to hold the top office, completed one year in office on Tuesday

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 22:26 IST

New Delhi, India

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photos)
With President Droupadi Murmu completing her first year in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated her and said her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership.

    • “Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on her first year in office! Her tireless dedication to public service and relentless pursuit of progress are extremely motivating," Modi said.

    “Her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership," the prime minister said in a tweet.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 25, 2023, 22:26 IST
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 22:26 IST
