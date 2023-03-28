Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed BJP Central Office (Ext.) in Delhi. Speaking at the inaugural event, he called the Bharatiya Janata Party the “most futuristic party of India" and recalled the “tireless and continuous journey" of going from 2 to 303 Lok Sabha seats. He also launched an attack on Congress by raking up the issues of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Emergency, and corruption.

“The country can never forget that black chapter of 1984. Congress got a historic mandate in those elections, it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we were not demoralized and didn’t blame others," PM Modi said while addressing the event attended by BJP national president JP Nadda and other dignitaries.

On the new office building, PM Modi said it is an “expansion of the aspirations of BJP workers who are the soul of the party and its office." He added, “The BJP is not the party that came from the TV screen or newspapers. Neither did it come from Twitter handles and YouTube channels. This BJP progressed on the basis of the hard work of its workers."

Recalling the journey of BJP so far, he said, “Journey began with two Lok Sabha seats is now at 303 seats. The BJP is the only pan-India party from East to West and from North to South. The BJP gives opportunity to the youth to progress… A few days from today, our party will celebrate its 44th foundation day. This journey is a tireless and continuous journey. This journey is the journey of the culmination of hard work. We fought against the Emergency. The BJP is the most futuristic party of India."

Stepping up attack on Congress, the Prime Minister further said the BJP never blamed others for poll losses.

In an attack on Opposition for questioning the credibility of central agencies and courts, the PM said, “Credibility of our institutions are being questioned. People who are indulging in corruptions, when they are being investigated by agencies then agencies are being targeted. When court gives a decision then courts are being questioned. Judiciary is being questioned. You all are witnessing this. Under PMLA, during Congress government Rs 5,000 crore worth property were seized. In nine years under BJP Rs 1,10,000 crore worth property has been seized."

He added, “During Congress rule, our banks were looted and fled the country. All those deep in corruption are coming together on one stage. Some parties have started ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’. We will not bow down by the false allegations by the Opposition. Many attempts were made to uproot BJP but all failed. They tired a lot to put me behind bars but failed every time."

On poll-bound Karnataka, PM Modi said, “The BJP is being compared with those historical parties of the world who changed the fortunes of their country during their rule. We are number 1 party in Karnataka."

Notably, the Supreme Court has agreed to list for hearing on April 5 a plea by 14 Opposition parties, led by the Congress, alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against political opponents. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the opposition parties such as the DMK, RJD, Bharat Rashtra Samiti, Trinamool Congress, NCP, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, JD(U), CPI(M), Communist Party of India, Samajwadi Party and J&K National Conference, and said the plea would be taken up for hearing on April 5.

