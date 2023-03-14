Home » Politics » PM Modi Holds Meeting with Several Cabinet Ministers in Parliament

PM Modi Holds Meeting with Several Cabinet Ministers in Parliament

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament, which started on Monday, is seeing repeated disruption of proceedings over the remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to the UK. (File photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with several cabinet ministers in Parliament on Tuesday, sources said.

The sources said the prime minister holds such meetings with Union ministers to deliberate on the government’s strategy in Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur were among those who attended the meet, they said.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament, which started on Monday, is seeing repeated disruption of proceedings over the remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to the UK.

