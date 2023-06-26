'What's Happening in India': PM Modi Lands in Delhi Past Midnight, Talks Work First With Party Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Delhi past midnight after completing a successful visit to US and Egypt. PM Modi was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP chief Nadda. BJP leaders and party MPs from Delhi such as Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present.

Those present at the airport received the Prime Minister with the honor that Modi brought back home for the nation after his successful visits to the US and Egypt, which yielded substantial outcomes in the areas of trade, food security, technology, and defence.

PM Modi asked BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders what was happening in India, party leaders, who had gone to receive him at the airport, said.

“The first thing that he asked all of us is how the work was going and how the nation was going," an MP said.

It may be remembered that the BJP is currently undertaking a month-long programme to mark the nine years of the Modi government focused on Susashan and Seva - working for the development and welfare of the people.

“He asked Nadda ji how it is going here, and Nadda ji told him that party leaders were reaching out to people with the report card of the nine years of his government, and the country is happy," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters when asked what the prime minister asked them after meeting them at the airport.

The sources also told us the Prime Minister asked BJP national president, JP Nadda about his Telangana visit.

On Sunday Mr Nadda addressed a rally in the state.

He also discussed with the BJP national president about his upcoming trip to Kerala on Monday amongst other party issues.

While all the MPs circled around the PM in a brief discussion, the message to each of them was clear- there was lots of work needed to be done ahead.