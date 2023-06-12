PM Modi Leader by Democratic Choice, Rahul Gandhi by Dynastic Chant: Former Union Minister Naqvi

Senior BJP leader and former Union Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a democratically elected leader, Rahul Gandhi was a leader in the Congress “by dynastic chant".

Naqvi while speaking at a press conference in Wayanad, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Rahul Gandhi before his disqualification, said there was a huge difference between a “leader by choice" and a “leader by chance".

“While Modi ji is a leader by democratic choice, Rahul Gandhi is a leader by dynastic chant," he said.

He claimed that India’s global stature had grown significantly under the “dynamic leadership" of PM Modi due to his efforts to eradicate corruption, communalism and casteism to make ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Naqvi, who is on a three-day visit to Kerala, said that every welfare scheme launched by the Centre was focused on the needy as Modi comes from a humble background and understands the pain of the common man.

“Development with dignity, empowerment without discrimination is the mantra of the Modi government," he said.