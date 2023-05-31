Rajasthan-bound PM Modi to Kickstart Celebrations for BJP’s 9 Yrs in Power with Mega Ajmer Rally Today

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre completed nine years in power on Tuesday, celebrations for which will be launched with the prime minister’s mega rally in Rajasthan on Wednesday. The BJP will be kickstarting its “mass connect" campaign in the state, which is due for elections later in the year.

According to reports, Prime Minister Modi will launch the BJP’s month-long campaign in Ajmer and visit the Brahma temple in Pushkar before that. The Rajasthan BJP unit tweeted about the visit, welcoming the PM to the state.

Modi is scheduled to reach Kishangarh airport at 3 pm and will travel by helicopter from there to Pushkar, where he will offer prayers at the Brahma temple from 3.40 pm to 4 pm. He will then travel by helicopter to a helipad near the rally venue — Kayad Vishram Sthali — on Jaipur road at 4.45 pm, police sources said.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan will attend the meeting. Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani said BJP workers from 45 assembly and eight Lok Sabha constituencies are being mobilised for the rally. The constituencies fall in the districts of Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Jaipur and Pali.

Over the past few weeks, Modi had also visited Rajsamand and Sirohi. Party leaders have already held press conferences in several states to mark Modi’s nine years as prime minister. His rally will flag the beginning of a series of party meetings as part of a major outreach campaign.

What is the Maha Jansampark campaign?

For the 30-day ‘Maha Jansampark’ rally from May 31 to June 30, BJP leaders will address 51 rallies across the country while 500 public meetings will be held at the Lok Sabha level with an eye on the general elections next year.

Modi’s rally comes a day after Rajsthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy met the Congress high command in Delhi to find a solution to a leadership tussle, which could become an election issue for the BJP in the coming days. The Congress finds itself in a vulnerable position because of the feud, which has once again trained a spotlight on the infighting in the Rajasthan unit.

On completing nine years in power, PM Modi tweeted to say the BJP had “strived to uphold the dignity and enhance the livelihoods of India’s poorest".

Addressing a press conference, BJP’s campaign incharge Tarun Chugh said the party had divided the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies into 144 clusters with three to four seats in each. “Party members will connect with over five lakh families — around 1,000 in every Lok Sabha constituency — across the country."

Chugh said two senior party leaders, including ministers, will present the central government’s report card on governance and welfare of the poor and underprivileged. They will spend eight days in every cluster and hold different programmes, he added.

“A total of 288 top BJP leaders and 16 lakh party workers will interact with voters at 10 lakh booths and 144 clusters covering all Lok Sabha seats to deliver the message of achievements in nine years of the party’s rule at the Centre. As part of the campaign, party leaders will meet 1,000 eminent families per Lok Sabha segment, and conduct 51 mega rallies across India, along with seminars with teachers, social media influencers and other distinguished citizens," he said.

Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28 amid much fanfare and a boycott by 20 opposition parties. He was sworn as the PM for the first time on May 26, 2014, and on May 30, 2019 for his second term in office.

(With PTI inputs)