PM Sensitive Towards Needs of Vulnerable Sections of Society: Hardeep Puri on LGP Price Cut | Exclusive

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailed the Centre’s decision to reduce LGP prices by Rs 200 per cylinder as “Raksha Bandhan" gift by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to women in the country.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, the Union Minister said the Prime Minister is sensitive towards the needs of vulnerable sections of society.

“Tomorrow is Raksha Bandhan and I think in the true spirit of this festival. I think this is a gift that goes out from the government from the prime minister personally to all the sisters. It becomes Rs 200 cheaper for everyone and those who are DBT beneficiaries, and Ujjwala beneficiaries, were already getting Rs 200 now they will be getting 200 more. Today 9.60 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries are there, we are adding 75 lakhs more to that," he said.

When asked if the decision is taken in view of upcoming elections, Puri said it has nothing to do with elections. “Elections keep happening it has nothing to do with this," he added.

“You should ask Congress people when they were in the government how did they faced this challenge, they floated oil bonds… Rs 3.5 lakh crore, we need to return because of that…," he added.

The Central government has cut the LPG cylinder prices for all by Rs 200. Citizens will now get a cylinder for around Rs 900, while the nearly 9.6 crore PM Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will get a cylinder for around Rs 700, as they earlier got the Rs 200 subsidy.