PM Modi Mentions 'Red Diary' in Rajasthan Speech: 'Congress Ke Netao Ki Bolti Bandh...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mentioned the “red diary" in his speech in Rajasthan’s Sikar and said it holds shady secrets of the Congress government.
PM Modi said the Congress-led Rajasthan government was running “loot ki dukaan and jhoot ka bazaar" in the name of governance, adding that the latest example of it is the red diary.
A ‘red diary’ has lately been shaking up Rajasthan politics after Rajendra Gudha, a close aide-turned-adversary of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has been narrating his startling version of whisking away the diary three years ago during an ongoing IT-ED raid in Jaipur.
“Kehte hain iss laal diary me Congress sarkaar ke kaale karnaame darj hain, log kehte hain iss laal diary ke panne khulle toh acche acche nipat jayenge. Congress ke bade bade netao ki iss laal diary ka naam sunte hi bolti bandh ho rahi hai [“It is said that the black deeds of the Congress government are recorded in this red diary, people say that if the pages of this red diary are opened, explosive things will come out. Tall Congress leaders are going speechless by just hearing the name of this red diary," PM Modi said in his speech.
PM Modi reiterated the “East India" attack on the Opposition alliance’s new name I.N.D.I.A and said, “These are the same faces who did not do anything when India faced terrorist attacks, and the same faces that took away the rights of the soldiers."
Continuing his jibe at the Opposition, PM Modi remarked that the UPA is attempting to conceal its misdeeds under the new name I.N.D.I.A..
The Prime Minister also questioned Opposition’s commitment to INDIA, asking if they truly cared, would they seek foreign intervention by going abroad and question Army’s achievements.
“Like Gandhi said Quit India during Independence movement, today’s mantra is - Corruption, Quit India, Parivarvaad, Quit India, Appeasement, Quit India," PM Modi said, turning tables on INDIA alliance.
The Mysterious ‘Red Diary’
Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha was suspended from the state assembly Monday after it saw unruly scenes – including pushing and shoving — over a “red diary", which he claimed held details of financial irregularities damning the Ashok Gehlot government.
Along with Congress MLA Gudha, BJP’s Madan Dilawar was also suspended by Speaker C P Joshi for the remainder of the assembly’s term over the ruckus he created when the House later adopted a resolution over the ethnic violence in Manipur.
The House was adjourned thrice during the day, and at one point Gudha forced out by marshals.
BJP MLAs stormed the Well of the House repeatedly, brandishing their own “symbolic" red diaries. Gudha waved the diary he had brought to the House, and later said it was snatched from him.
Rajasthan CM’s Response to Red Diary Remark
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot responded to the recent speech by the PM in Sikar on the “Laal Diary" issue.
He stated, “The position of the PM holds dignity. IT, ED, and CBI are being misused all over the country. If they need information on the ‘Diary,’ can’t they gather it from them? Are they so troubled? Rajasthan is being targeted with baseless allegations of atrocity and lawlessness. The state has witnessed numerous raids. With elections approaching in three months, they seem perturbed by the people’s mood. ‘Laal Diary’ is just one of their unfounded claims."
(With PTI inputs)