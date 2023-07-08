PM Modi Takes Dig at BRS, AAP in Delhi Excise Policy Scam, Calls KCR Govt "most Corrupt"

In a veiled dig at the ruling BRS in Telangana and the AAP government in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was for the first time that allegations of corruption deal between two political parties and state governments were cropping up.

Pacts between two state governments for welfare and development issues like sharing water are common, but it is for the first time that such allegations are levelled against two parties, he said referring to the Delhi excise policy case.

While AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the matter, BRS leader and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, K Kavitha, had appeared before the ED for questioning in connection with the case.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for various projects worth Rs 6100 crore here, Modi said the BRS government has used up an entire dictionary to shower abuses on the central government and asserted Telangana says ‘ab ki baar, BJP sarkar’, meaning it prefers a BJP government.

“There used to be news on agreements between two countries or states on development projects. There used to be news that there was an agreement between two states for water. But, this is the first time allegations of deals for corruption between two parties and two state governments are made. This is unfortunate," Modi said indirectly referring to the AAP and BRS.

Describing chief minister Rao’s government as the “most corrupt", Modi said there is no such project in Telangana devoid of corruption allegations.