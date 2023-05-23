Trends :New Parliament BuildingSatyendar JainKarnataka GovtNew Parliament RowAdhir Ranjan
PM Modi to Address Public Meeting in Ajmer on May 31

During the meeting, PM Modi will highlight the achievements, policies and programmes of the central government

PTI

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 15:14 IST

Jaipur, India

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PMO Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Ajmer on May 31, Rajasthan BJP state president CP Joshi said on Tuesday.

The rally is being organised to mark nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, Joshi told reporters here.

During the meeting, PM Modi will highlight the achievements, policies and programmes of the central government. The BJP will also officially launch its month-long ’Maha Jan Sampark’ programme across Rajasthan on the occasion, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Rajendra Rathore has been given the responsibility of making preparations for the meeting, he said.

Assembly elections will be held in the state by the end of this year. Modi had held a public meeting in Sirohi on May 10.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

first published: May 23, 2023, 15:14 IST
last updated: May 23, 2023, 15:14 IST
