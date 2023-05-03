Trends :Sharad PawarKarnataka ElectionsAbhi(Neta)Minorities MatterJalandhar Bypolls
PM Modi to Take Out 36-kilometre Roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday

The Prime Minister would cover a distance of 10.1 kilometres from 11 am to 1 pm and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 17:56 IST

Bengaluru, India

On April 29, Modi had conducted a 5.3-kilometre long roadshow in Bengaluru. (File Photo/PTI)
On April 29, Modi had conducted a 5.3-kilometre long roadshow in Bengaluru. (File Photo/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold a 36.6-kilometre roadshow here on May 6, Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha member P C Mohan said on Wednesday.

The roadshow, as part of the BJP’s campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, would pass through the city’s 17 Assembly constituencies, Mohan said.

The Prime Minister would cover a distance of 10.1 kilometres from 11 am to 1 pm and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm, Mohan said.

Earlier on April 29, Modi had conducted a 5.3-kilometre-long roadshow in Bengaluru that passed through various locations in the city including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction and Sumanahalli.

Voting will take place on May 10 and the results are out on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 03, 2023, 17:56 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 17:56 IST
