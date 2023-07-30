PM Modi Will Settle Abroad After Losing 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Lalu Prasad

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad on Sunday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was worried about losing next year’s Lok Sabha polls and looking for a sanctuary abroad.

Prasad made the remark when his comments were sought on Modi’s “Quit India" jibe a few days ago when the PM had accused opposition parties, which have formed the new coalition “INDIA", of corruption, nepotism and appeasement politics.

“It is Modi who is planning to quit… This is the reason why he is visiting so many countries. He is looking for a place where he can cool his heels and enjoy pizzas, momos and chow mein," he said. Peals of laughter followed the wisecrack of the RJD supremo whose ability to lighten up a situation with the use of earthy humour has been legendary.