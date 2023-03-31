PM Modi’s Address, Social Harmony Week: BJP’s Elaborate Plans to Observe 43rd Foundation Day

The BJP will observe its 43rd foundation day on April 6, for which it has planned a week-long social harmony campaign till the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on April 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address party leaders and workers on the topic on foundation day.

The saffron party’s social harmony campaign is aimed at mobilising backward classes and Dalits, with special instructions for booth-level programmes to be held on Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to sources, it is mandatory for party MPs, MLAs and office-bearers to attend foundation day programmes and organise at least three such events in a single assembly constituency for which photographs must be shared on social media.

Advertisement

National president JP Nadda has written a letter to all state presidents and party leaders to actively take part in social harmony week. Nadda also discussed the outline of the events, which will be held during this period, through video conferencing with all state presidents earlier.

Sources told CNN-News18 that for the prime minister’s address on the morning of April 6, the BJP has asked its workers through a letter that it should be ensured that Prime Minister Modi’s mantra is relayed in every state, district, divisional, booth-level office. The party has told state units that booth committees and panna pramukhs at every booth should listen to the speech and all booth presidents should put up BJP flags at their homes.

The saffron party has also instructed workers to organise seminars and discussions on the history of the party and its achievements till April 14. Apart from this, party workers have also been asked to invite intellectuals on foundation day and to decorate party offices with lights as well as distribute prasad.

Advertisement

Sources further said instructions were given to observe Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 by putting up his picture at booth-level programmes. The BJP has asked workers to pay special attention to intellectuals and social workers from the Dalit community, who must be given detailed information about central schemes benefiting the community and those from underprivileged sections. They have also been asked to run cleanliness drives in slum areas.

The social harmony week will also include the birth anniversary of Dalit reformer and social activist Jyotiba Phule on April 11. The party has sent out instructions to the OBC Morcha to organise health camps, felicitate senior citizens, reward meritorious students and honour senior BJP workers at a mandal level.

Advertisement

Those working since the time of the Jana Sangh will also be invited and felicitated. During social harmony week, all fronts of the BJP will run different campaigns. The BJP’s OBC Morcha has also decided to include a campaign against Rahul Gandhi’s alleged statement against the community from April 6 to 14.

Read all the Latest Politics News here