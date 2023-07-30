Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Tells Why Shahdol in Poll-bound MP is 'Mini Brazil'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 103rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday and praised the efforts of NDRF in rain and flood-affected regions.

“Past few days have been full of worry and trouble due to natural calamities. Several states suffered due to the fury of rains that led to massive flooding in rivers like Yamuna. Incidents of landslides have also occurred in hilly areas but NDRF worked 27/7 to rescue people and maintain the relief work in these regions," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on Religious Significance of Shravan Month

The prime minister also talked about the ‘Saawan’ month and its religious significance. He said that apart from worshipping Lord Shiva, Shravan month is also associated with greenery and joy.

PM Modi, during his radio address, also cited the record plantation of 30 crore saplings reported in a day in Uttar Pradesh and said it was an example of public participation and awareness.

PM Modi on Mini Brazil

PM Modi in his address also talked about a small village in Madhya Pradesh which is also known as ‘Mini Brazil’ because of the love of football. Locals say that for youth in the region, football is a religion.

Prime Minister Modi also noted how this year, more than 4,000 women went to Saudi Arabia for Haj without a male companion. He also thanked the Saudi Arabia government for facilitating this.

PM Modi’s monthly programme recently completed 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat where the prime minister recalled the various social causes he addressed during the show and people working on that issue.

It also made its global broadcast on April 30. The programme was also broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talked about the Emergency and called it a dark era in Indian history when atrocities were committed on the supporters of democracy.

“India is the mother of democracy. We cannot forget June 25. The day when emergency was imposed. It was a dark period in the history of India. Millions of people opposed the emergency with all their might. The supporters of democracy were tortured so much during that time that even today, their mind shudders. Today, when we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav we must also observe such crimes. This will teach the young generations the meaning and importance of democracy," Modi said.