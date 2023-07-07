PM in Chhattisgarh: Modi Flags Off New Train from Antagarh to Raipur; Rs 7,600 Cr Projects Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to begin his 4-state tour with Chhattisgarh on Friday. The PM will visit Raipur to lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 7,600 crore.

On being landed, PM Modi received a warm welcome in Raipur from Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Former CM Raman Singh and other dignitaries.

BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh believe that Modi’s visit will energise the party workers, who are gearing up for the polls in the state. The party had lost the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018, after occupying power for 15 years.

An official said the prime minister’s event will be held at the Science College ground here at 10.45 am on Thursday.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Congress-led Chhattisgarh, which is scheduled to go to polls later this year.

PM Modi Distributes 75 Lakh Ayushmann Bharat Cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Raipur ahead of his mega rally.

“It’s a historic day today in the developmental journey of Chhattisgarh. Today, Chhattisgarh is receiving a gift of projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore. This gift is for infrastructure, connectivity and to make lives of people of Chhattisgarh easy," PM Modi said in his address.

PM Modi also flagged off a new train from Antagarh (Kanker district) to Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Talking about mobile connectivity in the state, PM Modi said, “Nine years ago, over 20 per cent of villages in Chhattisgarh did not have any kind of mobile connectivity. Today, this has come down to nearly 6 per cent."

PM Modi To Launch THESE Projects in Raipur

The PM will dedicate to the nation four-laning of the 33-km-long Raipur-Kodebod section of the National Highway 30, the 53-km-long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of NH-130,

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of three sections (Jhanki- Sargi (43 km), Sargi Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) as a part of the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor NH-130 CD.

The PM will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of the 103-km-long Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line, built for Rs 750 crore, a 17-km-long new railway line connecting Keoti-Antagarh, and a bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60,000 metric ton per annum in Korba constructed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore.

3 Killed on Way to PM Modi’s Rally In a Major Accident

Three persons were killed and six others injured when a bus ferrying people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Raipur, rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district on Friday, PTI reported.