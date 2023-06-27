In Bhopal, PM Modi Poses Question on Uniform Civil Code, Gives 'Option' to Voters to 'Pick Oppn'

Is it possible to run a family if there are different rules for each member, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he explained the importance of Uniform Civil Code.

“How can there be different laws for different people in our country? The Supreme Court time and again has said to bring UCC," the PM added while addressing people in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

He further lashed out at the Opposition over their ‘unity’ meeting in Bihar’s Patna. He advised residents to vote for the opposition parties if they want to see the party leaders’ family flourish but “if voters want to see their family progress, they must vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party".

“Some days ago, they (opposition parties) held a photo op. If you look at their history, the total of their scams can guarantee India of more than Rs 20 lakh crore. Congress alone is involved in corruption worth crores of rupees. From Commonwealth scam to coal scam and 2G scam, there is not sector that hasn’t been touched by Congress for corruption," the prime minister said, adding list of scams of scams by RJD, DMK, TMC and NCP.

Reacting to PM Modi’s statement on Uniform Civil Code, CPIM leader M A Baby said, “PM has not spoken a word on Manipur. It’s the immediate issue that needs mention by the prime minister. He is not satisfied by putting the northeastern state on fire and now wants the same for the country. UCC is aimed at assaulting a minority community."

The Congress, meanwhile, released an animated video comparing Rahul Gandhi’s “mohabbat ki dukaan" with BJP’s “nafrat ka bazaar".

Modi further said that party workers are BJP’s biggest strength. He added that Madhya Pradesh has a big role in making the BJP world’s largest party. “We don’t sit in air-conditioned offices and issue diktats, we brave harsh weather to be with people," PM Modi said to the BJP workers.