Police Use Water Cannon on Punjab BJP Leaders, Workers as They Try to March to Vidhan Sabha

Police used water cannon on Punjab BJP workers and leaders who tried to march towards the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday to gherao it against the “deteriorating" law and order in the state.

Led by Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, the workers held a protest near the party office in Chandigarh before they tried to move towards the Vidhan Sabha, which is currently in session.

Some BJP workers tried to jump over the police barricades erected to stop them from reaching the Vidhan Sabha. Police then used water cannon to stop them.

Later, police briefly detained some BJP leaders and workers.

Advertisement

During the protest, many BJP leaders alleged that divisive elements were again raising their heads after the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government came to power in the state.

They also cited the recent siege of the Ajnala police station by supporters of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who carried swords and guns and clashed with the police demanding the release of one of Singh’s aides.

The BJP leaders alleged inaction on part of authorities in the incident.

“There is no rule of law, jungle raj prevails in Punjab and criminals are roaming freely," said state BJP chief Sharma. He had recently written to Mann seeking an all-party meeting to discuss the “deteriorating" law and order in the state.

BJP leaders and former Punjab ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi also took part in the protest. PTI SUN VSD ABH ABH

.

Advertisement

.

Read all the Latest Politics News here