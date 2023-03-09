Political Tempers Rise With 'Woman of the Moment' K Kavitha in Delhi. Will ED Summons Dull Her Shine?

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons and a ‘dharna’ for the Women’s Reservation Bill have put Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the political limelight.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, the Telangana MLC said ‘ED comes before PM Modi’ in election-bound states. She also informed that 6,000 people have confirmed their presence at her ‘dharna’ to demand the Bill at Jantar Mantar, while 18 political parties have shown their interest.

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, K Kavitha, is the most talked-about politician in the state right now. She was summoned to Delhi by the ED on March 10 for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam. This incidentally coincided with her planned ‘dharna’ at Jantar Mantar on the same day to demand the tabling of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Speculation is rife that Kavitha may get arrested any day. After asking for relaxation regarding the date of deposition, the MLC announced that she would appear before the ED on March 11. She has claimed that she was summoned because of her proposed ‘dharna’. Since her name figured in the liquor scam case, Kavitha has maintained that the central agencies are being used by the BJP to rattle opposition leaders.

In her interaction with the media in the Capital, she pointed out that the ED did not accept her request to interrogate her at her residence in Hyderabad. “When ED or any agency wants to interrogate a woman, they should come at her residence. I had requested the ED to come to our house, the law supports us in this. Since I am a political leader, I have the means to come here, but what happens when it’s a common woman? I am going to take up this issue. If any agency has to interrogate a woman, it should be done through video conferencing," she said.

Kavitha added: “I am going to cooperate with the agency throughout. However, this has been seen that whenever there is an election in a state, ED reaches there before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM should instead come to the state and win the hearts of people. I want to reiterate that we are not afraid. We are going to highlight all the failures of the Modi government."

Pointing out the failures of the Centre, she said: “All officers of central agencies get an extension. Why can’t Agniveers get an extension? What are their job prospects after four years? I request Modi to ask his friend BL Santhosh to appear for investigation in the MLA poach-gate case in Telangana."

Kavitha also cleared the air on who might become the prime ministerial face in a united Opposition, saying: “Who becomes PM candidate is immaterial. Our aim is to serve the people. We will work with like-minded people. In Telangana, we have schemes like Rythu Bandhu and uninterrupted power supply. We want to implement it all over the state."

Kavitha’s summons came after the arrest of businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, who was reportedly her ‘frontman’ in a company owned by her.

The summons have elicited sharp reactions from all political parties. While her party BRS is reportedly getting ready for country-wide protests in case she is arrested, BJP leaders have termed her ‘dharna’ for the Bill farcical. They pointed out that the pink party has no right to ask for women’s reservation when the same has not been implemented in the KCR cabinet.​

