Priyanka Gandhi Targets BJP Govt in MP, Kickstarts Congress Poll Campaign With Huge Rally

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday kickstarted the party’s poll campaign for the year-end assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government. Addressing a huge rally in Jabalpur, Vadra accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government of corruption and failing to provide jobs.

She also highlighted alleged corruption in Vyapam and ration distribution and said 225 “scams" had taken place in the 220 months of the BJP regime in the state.

“The list of scams in Madhya Pradesh is longer than the abuses that the Prime Minister says are used to target him," the Congress leader said.

“What has the BJP done over the last three years in the state? Can any of you say your life has improved under the current government?" she asked.

The Congress leader further added that in the last three years, only 21 government jobs were provided in the state by the BJP government. “When this figure was brought to my notice, I got it checked three times from my office and found it is a fact," she said.

Highlighting Congress’ sweeping victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka assembly elections recently, Vadra said the two states had given a “fitting reply" to the BJP.

“We have seen a lot of double and triple-engine governments, but people of Himachal and Karnataka have given a befitting reply in the polls," the Congress leader said.

Without taking any names, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took a jibe at Congressman-turned-BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and said some leaders in MP abandoned the party’s ideology for power.