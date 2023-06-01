Trends :Odisha Train AccidentNetas in BalasoreManish SisodiaWFI Chief vs WrestlersRahul Gandhi
'Protected By Punjab Police': CM Bhagwant Mann Denies Centre's Offer For Z+ Security Cover

The Centre had accorded ‘Z-plus’ category armed security cover to Punjab Chief Minister in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad, official sources had said

Reported By: Swati Bhan

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 12:31 IST

Chandigarh, India

Bhagwant Mann was to be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (Image: PTI/File)
Less than a week after the Union Home Ministry offered ‘Z plus’ security cover to Bhagwant Mann, in view of possible threats to him, the Punjab Chief Minister has refused to accept it.

In a letter to the Union Home Ministry, Mann has refused to accept the security cover for Punjab and Delhi, saying he is protected in both these places by the Punjab Police.

The Centre had accorded ‘Z-plus’ category armed security cover to Punjab Chief Minister in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad, official sources had said.

The 49-year-old was to be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The top-category ‘Z-plus’ cover was to be provided to Mann all across India and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently accorded the sanction for this.

Officials had said that the CRPF would soon take over the task and a team of 55 armed personnel had been earmarked for it.

    • The latest security cover, apart from the Punjab Police protection, will secure the chief minister’s house and immediate family members too, the sources said.

    Such a security cover for Mann was recommended by the central intelligence and security agencies during the preparation of a ‘threat perception analysis’ report of the chief minister in the wake of Khalistani activities in the border state, they said.

