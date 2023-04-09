'Public Knows Who's Original...': Sanjay Raut Hits Out at Maha CM, Deputy CM's Ayodhya Visit

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Sanjay Raut rained down on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis’ Ayodhya visit on Sunday. Calling the Shinde-Fadnavis duo a “duplicate" for their visit to the holy city, Raut accused them snubbing farmers who are in distress due to rain and hailstorm in the state.

“They are ignoring all the issues in the state and going to Ayodhya…will Lord Ram bless them?" the Shiv Sena leader said while speaking to ANI.

Sanjay Raut’s remarks came as Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited Ayodhya on Sunday. Notably, on his first visit to Ayodhya as a Chief Minister, nearly 3,000 Shiv Sainiks, including ministers of the Maharastra government, party MPs and MLAs, accompanied Shinde.

The Maharashtra CM and his entourage received a warm welcome from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at the Ramlala temple.

Reacting to Eknath Shinde’s Ayodhya visit, Sanjay Raut said, “We also believe in Lord Ram. We have also gone to Ayodhya several times. But BJP never came with our party. When the Babri incident happened they ran away…Farmers in Maharashtra are in problems due to rain and hailstorm but ignoring all these issues the govt of the state went to Ayodhya."

“Will Lord Ram bless them?… They are copying us. The Public knows who is original and who duplicate," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Eknath Shinde, on the other hand, refused to call it a ‘political visit’. “This is not a political visit. I keep visiting Ayodhya but this is the first time I have come here as the chief minister. All our party leaders wanted to take the blessings of Lord Ram. I want to thank Yogi-ji and his ministers who were here to welcome us," he was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Notably, the developments came after a Mahant of Ayodhya extended a personal invitation to Eknath Shinde to visit Lord Ram Temple, following the Maharashtra government’s move to send the first consignment of prized teakwood from Chandrapur district for the temple construction.

