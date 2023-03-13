Home » Politics » Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains Set to Tie Knot With IPS Officer Jyoti Yadav | All About the Top Cop

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains Set to Tie Knot With IPS Officer Jyoti Yadav | All About the Top Cop

Yadav hails from Haryana’s Gurugram and is currently posted as superintendent of police in Mansa district. (Photo: Twitter/@Sandhwan)
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains is set to get married to IPS officer Jyoti Yadav this month.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan congratulated Bains and Yadav, who are “going to start a new journey of their lives in (the) coming days".

Bains, a first-time legislator from the Anandpur Sahib constituency in Rupnagar district, recently got engaged to Yadav. An advocate by profession, the AAP leader contested unsuccessfully from the Sahnewal constituency in the 2017 polls. He hails from Gambhirpur village in Anandpur Sahib. Bains had earlier led the AAP’s youth wing in the state.

Bains completed his BA LLB (Hons) from Panjab University in Chandigarh in 2014. He also earned a certificate in International Human Rights Law from the London School of Economics in 2018.

Who is Jyoti Yadav?

Yadav hails from Haryana’s Gurugram and is currently posted as superintendent of police in Mansa district.

The Punjab-cadre IPS officer came to the limelight after she got into an argument with AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina. The AAP legislator had accused Yadav of conducting a search operation in her assembly area without informing her.

Yadav, who was then the assistant commissioner of police in Ludhiana, had told the Ludhiana South MLA that she was directed to conduct the search operation against anti-social elements by the police commissioner.

Last year, CM Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur.

(With PTI inputs)

