Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Nearly 54% Voter Turnout, Sporadic Incidents of Violence Reported

A low voter turnout and stray incidents of violence were reported during the high stakes electoral battle for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday even as the opposition alleged that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tried to influence the voting in some areas.

According to the final data, a low voter turnout of around 54 percent was seen, and this was attributed to hot weather conditions and holidays announced for two consecutive days by the administration owing to poll preparation.

In another development, an FIR was lodged against Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Singh Tong even as the Congress and the Akali Dal charged the AAP for using its MLAs, and other party workers at polling booths during the first half.

Skirmishes between workers of rival parties was also reported. Although, barring a few minor incidents, polling was peaceful, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said.

These were reported at Dhann Mohalla, Bhargo Camp and JP Nagar, and Gajran village of Shahkot.

Through the day opposition parties including the Congress, SAD and BJP leaders took to social media alleging presence of a large number of AAP leaders at polling booths and allegedly influencing the voters.

But election officials said that all necessary steps were taken by the Election Commission (EC) to drive out outsiders from the Jalandhar Parliamentary constituency.

Sibin C said, “Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Singh Tong was booked under Section 188 of the IPC over his presence in Shahkot. Later, he was released on bail."

“Throughout the day, the EC received several photographs of outsiders manning booths of political parties. We dispatched police teams, but no outsider was found in the area," he said.

The Chief Electoral Office received four complaints regarding the violations of poll code.

“While we acted on one, others were examined and follow up action was initiated. However, we did not find any violation," he said.

In high-stakes contest, the ruling AAP wants to breach the Congress citadel and gain entry to the Lok Sabha. For SAD, it’s a battle for survival, while the BJP wants to register a win and set the tone for the 2024 General Elections.

Around 80 per cent of the polling booths had presence of the paramilitary forces, besides several quick reaction teams were pressed into service. As many as 27 flying squads with web cameras were also stationed for round-the-clock vigil.