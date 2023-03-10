Amid the opposition targeting the state over poor law and order, the Punjab government has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 10,523 crore for the police force to augment its defence lines so as to counter the increased threat from gangsters as well as strengthen its counterintelligence wing.

While announcing the budget, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the government had proposed Rs 40 crore to buy equipment for strengthening the counterintelligence grid in the state. Besides, Rs 64 crore has been proposed to modernise the police force. The state government has made an allocation of Rs 10,523 crore for the Punjab Police in 2023-24, which is 11 percent higher as compared to the previous fiscal.

In order to strengthen infrastructure in border districts, Rs 40 crore has been proposed to install CCTV cameras close to the international border, have adequate lighting and purchase high-end vehicles for mobility. To counter cyber criminals, the state government has proposed Rs 30 crore besides allocating Rs 33 crore to purchase land for police lines and police stations, and Rs 10 crore for renovation. Further, a special assistance of Rs 26 crore has been proposed to assist the Police Housing Corporation to repay a loan taken from Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.

Advertisement

The Punjab Police has recently come under fire for its failure to check increased gangster and anti-national activities, particularly the incident at Ajnala police station by supporters of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh. The top brass of the police has been repeatedly complaining about inadequate logistics to counter growing threats from gangsters and terror groups. The state has also witnessed a massive increase in the incursion of arms carried by drones across the border. Punjab has also sought help from central agencies to counter growing threats from across the border.

Read all the Latest Politics News here