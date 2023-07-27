Crow 'Attack' on AAP's Raghav Chadha: BJP's 'Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate' Jibe Met With Ramayana Retort

Photographs capturing a crow hovering over the head of AAP MP Raghav Chadha as he spoke on the phone outside Parliament sparked a war of words between the party and the BJP on Wednesday.

A total of three pictures captured the moment a crow flew over Raghav’s head and pecked at him as he came out of the House after attending Rajya Sabha proceedings. The AAP MP was visibly shocked by the crow’s actions and bent down in response.

The Delhi BJP shared the pictures and tweeted using the popular Hindi catchphrase ‘Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate’ (one who lies will be pecked by a crow), stating, “Today we witnessed how a crow bit a liar, something we had only heard about until now."

Delhi BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga, in a sarcastic remark, said, “Deeply saddened by the news of attack by crow on Honorable MP @raghav_chadha ji. Hope you are in good health."

Raghav Chadha’s Ramayana Response

Quote tweeting the Delhi BJP’s post calling him a liar, Chadha used the popular couplet ‘Ramchandra keh gaye Siya se aisa kalyug aayega, hans chugega daana dunka kauwa moti khayega (Lord Ram had told Sita there will such an age of darkness when geese will eat grains and crows pearls) and said: “Had only heard till now but saw today."

In another tweet targeting him, the Delhi BJP shared a video of Chadha from a press conference. In the video, he is heard saying that the AAP is a hardcore honest party and Arvind Kejriwal is hardcore honest.

Tagging Chadha, the BJP said, “@Raghav_chadha Why do you lie so much?"

Meanwhile, Chadha criticised the BJP for rejecting his question on the Manipur violence in the Rajya Sabha. He claimed that the government’s response exposes their indifference towards the issue.

“My question was rejected on the ground that it is not primarily the concern of the Government of India and it is on a a matter which is under adjudication by a court of law. This exposes the real face of BJP. Is Manipur not a responsibility of Central Government?" he asked.

He also raised concerns about discussing sub judice matters, referring to the government’s approach in handling the Delhi ordinance issue.