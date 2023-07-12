Rahul Gandhi May Finally Move Into New House And It's Not in Lutyens' Delhi | Details Here

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who lost his government accommodation at 12, Tughlak Lane in New Delhi following disqualification from Lok Sabha earlier this year, may soon be moving to a new house in the national capital.

Gandhi was living with his mother Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath Road bungalow since April end. But now he is likely to shift to the residence of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit in south-east Delhi’s Nizamuddin. Dikshit’s son and Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit is currently residing in the house but may soon be moving to a different place, ANI reported.

However, the report said that the final call will be taken after approval for Rahul Gandhi, who is Z-plus protected.

Advertisement

Following the approval, ANI sources said Rahul Gandhi will sign an agreement to become a tenant of Sandeep Dikshit.

The former Congress chief thanked the people of India for giving him this house for 19 years.

Rahul Gandhi was allotted 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow in 2004 when he became a Member of Parliament (MP) for the first time from Amethi. Over the years, the bungalow has emerged as the second power centre to Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence.

Earlier on March 23, a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat sentenced the former Congress president to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in a 2019 case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Purnesh Modi.

Surat West MLA Purnesh Modi filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi over his “how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

Following the Surat court’s verdict, Gandhi, who was representing Kerala’s Wayanad seat in the Lok Sabha, was disqualified as MP under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.