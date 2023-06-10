Trends :Centre's Ordinance Threat to Sharad PawarSachin PilotMaharashtra PoliticsBihar Municipal Election Results
'Rahul Gandhi Grows Beard Like Osama Bin Laden': Bihar BJP President Mocks Cong Leader; RJD MP Reacts

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 22:12 IST

Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (PTI/File)

Bhartiya Janata Party’s Bihar president Samrat Choudhary on Saturday said that Congress leader Rahul’s Gandhi’s beard is like that of slain Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, and that one cannot become India’s prime minister just by growing a beard.

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Araria district, the BJP leader said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi grows beard like Osama bin Laden and thinks that he will become like Prime Minister Narendra Modi," news agency ANI reported.

Choudhary was talking about a beard that Gandhi grew during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, and shaved it off subsequently.

RJD MP Manoj Jha reacted to Chaudhary’s jibe on Gandhi and said that “crores of people in this country keep a beard, are they all Osama Bin Laden?

Apart from his comments on Gandhi, Choudhary also took at dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that he is going around the country and telling everyone he is the prime minister if the country.

“Is Nitish Kumar the PM. Has he lost his mental balance or have I, Please tell me," Choudhary said as the crowd was heard applauding him.

Choudhary further ridiculed the Opposition’s inability to decide on a prime ministerial face and said that Nitish Kumar’s mental state resembled the character of Aamir Khan in the film ‘Ghajini’.

This is not the first time a saffron party leader has taken interest in commenting on Gandhi’s beard. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last year compared Gandhi’s look with Iraq leader Saddam Hussein

    "I just saw that his looks have also changed. I said in a TV interview a few days back that there is nothing wrong with his new look. But if you have to change the looks, at least make it like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or even Jawaharlal Nehru will do. It is better if it looks like Gandhiji. But why is your face turning into Saddam Hussein?" This is because the Congress culture is not closer to Indian people. Their culture is closer to people who have never understood India," he claimed.

    last updated: June 10, 2023, 22:12 IST
