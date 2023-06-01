‘Hello, Mr Modi’: Rahul Gandhi Holds Up iPhone at US Meet, Says Not Worried About Device Being Tapped

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has claimed that he knows his iPhone is being tapped and he is not worried about it because if the state decides to tap your phone, it cannot be stopped. He went on to jokingly add: ‘Hello! Mr Modi’ on his iPhone during his interaction with Silicon Valley-based startup entrepreneurs on Wednesday.

Gandhi responded to questions on the issue of Pegasus spyware and similar technologies. “I presume my iPhone is being tapped. You need to establish rules with regard to the privacy of data information as a nation and also as an individual," he said. “If a state decides that they want to tap your phone, no one can stop you. This is my sense."

He added: “If the nation is interested in tapping the phone, then this is not a battle worth fighting. I think whatever I do and work, is available to the government."

In March, Gandhi had said several politicians, including himself, were under surveillance. Describing data as the “new gold", Gandhi said there was a need to have appropriate regulations on data safety and security.

Taking part in a fireside chat with Plug and Play Tech Centre CEO Saeed Amidi and Shaun Shankaran, founder of FixNix Startup, Gandhi tried to link all the technologies with the impact this would have on the common man in the remote villages of India.

“If you want to spread any technology in India, you have to have a system where power is relatively decentralised," he said in response to a question and then went on to share with the select group of invited entrepreneurs about his personal experience of drone technology and its regulation, which, according to him, “faced massive bureaucratic hurdles".

He said data was the new gold and countries like India had realised the real potential of it. “There is a need to have appropriate regulations on data safety and security," he added.

Shankaran, who hosted Gandhi for the AI event at Plug and Play, said he was impressed with the knowledge the Congress leader had shown about the latest developments in technology. Sitting in the front row of the Plug and Play auditorium along with Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda and some other key aides travelling with him from India, Gandhi was seen engrossed in the panel discussion of experts on different aspects of AI, big data, machine learning and their implications on mankind in general and on issues like governance, social welfare measures and also disinformation and misinformation.

(With PTI inputs)