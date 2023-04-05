Rahul Gandhi is Not A Leader; Thank God I’m 'Azaad': Ghulam Nabi on Cong Chapter, Book | Exclusive

From Indira Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad’s journey with the Congress has been chronicled in his tell-all explosive book, ‘Azaad’. The Congress has already questioned the timing of the book, saying it is an attempt to gang up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to malign the image of Rahul Gandhi, when he wants to take on the government.

In his book, the former Congress leader has words of praise for Indira Gandhi, who he says he is indebted to for giving him the chance to become a Lok Sabha MP for the first time from Wardha.

He has praised Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, but when it comes to Rahul Gandhi, Azad’s bitterness comes out.

Speaking exclusively to News18, Azad said that the Congress is in bad state today largely because of the lack of leadership under Rahul Gandhi.

Edited excerpts:

How did you feel at the CWC meeting, when you, as part of G-23, spoke about the need for change in the party?

What can I say? Even there, Rahul Gandhi called me a BJP agent. How and why will PM Modi write this letter is what I asked him? We wanted to change the party and improve it, but Rahul Gandhi and his people don’t want to change. They attack those who make suggestions. Good leaders offer leadership. He is not a leader and that’s why the party is how it is.

What do you make of the fact that the entire party is raising the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification and parliament is facing stormy days?

When I was part of the cabinet, we had advised him that the ordinance and the law was wrong. I think this defamation angle should be removed in politics. But Rahul Gandhi refused to listen. Now it’s a law and he has to follow it. There is no point disrupting parliament.

But the party is now united. There was a show of strength for Rahul Gandhi in Surat?

I remember when Indira Gandhi was arrested, I told people to come. The moment we reached, there were lakhs of people. It was spontaneous. For Rahul Gandhi, there is little support on ground. What is this? That the CWC members and CMs are asked to rush to Surat, to go to ED office. There is no support for him at all.

Do you have a problem with the fact that he wants to bring his own team?

Not at all. He got young people, but now even they are no longer with him. He is now surrounded by people who are mere advisors and have no ground experience. They are no leaders and this shows in the decisions being taken.

You are accused of being close to Modi, which is why you have retained the official residence, despite not being a Member of Parliament (MP)…

I wish security for Rahul Gandhi and wish that he lives long. I have received threats, terrorists have attacked me. This house is [retained] because of it.

Any chance you will support the Congress or be with them in the future?

No. Because they have not changed. And I see them dipping. There has to be give and take. All I can say is thank god I am azad.

