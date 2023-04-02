Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to moe the Surat sessions court on Monday, in a bid to challenge the 2 year jail sentence given to him in a criminal defamation case. The case pertains to his 2019 ‘Modi surname’ remark, that he had made during an election rally in Karnataka.

Following his conviction, the Gandhi scion was disqualified from Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament. Meanwhile, Congress provincial president Ajay Rai on Saturday said people of Amethi are Rahul Gandhi’s strength, asking them to stand by the former MP just as they have always supported the Gandhi family in the past.

Rahul’s legal team has done all the preparation, sources have said. He was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for two years. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday had said that a legal team was working on the case in which former Gandhi was convicted.

Kharge said that the party was ready to face the matter “politically and legally", and also criticised the Central government for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi “in haste". The Congress president termed the disqualification as “vengeance".

As a mark of protest against the disqualification of Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, and to press its demand for a probe into the allegations of fraud levelled against the Adani Group, the Congress launched the ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ across the country against the Centre.

The BJP has been attacking Gandhi, a former Congress chief, over his “democracy under attack" remarks in the UK and demanding he apologise, and has criticised him over his 2019 comment.

Before his disqualification, Gandhi was not allowed to speak in Parliament and he had also approached the Lok Sabha speaker, the chief minister said, adding that it was Birla’s duty to allow Gandhi to speak.

(With IANS Inputs)

