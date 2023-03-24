Rahul Gandhi LIVE: Cong Plans Nationwide Stir, to Meet Prez Murmu Against Leader's Conviction in 'Modi Surname' Case

Rahul Gandhi News LIVE Updates: The Congress party will take to the streets for agitations on Friday against the conviction of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case. The party also plans to meet the President of India with other parties. The party is also expected to raise the issue in Parliament, which is in session for the second half of the Budget session.

India’s biggest Opposition party announced the mass agitation immediately after the conviction of Gandhi in a defamation case and said it will not just fight the case legally but also politically.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has also called a meeting of the opposition parties on Friday, following which the MPs will march to the Vijay Chowk.

In the evening today, all the state Congress Presidents and legislative party leaders have been called for a meeting to chalk out plans for nationwide protests.

The Congress leadership has, reportedly, also sought time to meet President Droupadi Murmu in the afternoon today to raise the matter with her.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, a meeting at Kharge’s residence was held on Thursday for around two hours, where it was decided that the Party chief would hold a meeting with all Pradesh Congress chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders in the evening and plan agitations in states as well.

“We will hold protests across Delhi and in other states on Monday on this issue,” Ramesh said.

The matter is just not a legal issue, but also a serious political issue linked with the future of democracy in the country, he said.

“This is another major example of the Modi government’s politics of vendetta, threat and intimidation. We will fight it legally as well as politically. We will not bow down or be intimidated by such politics and will turn this into a major political issue,” Ramesh said.

On Thursday morning, Rahul Gandhi was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname. The Congress leader, however, was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to allow him to appeal the Surat court verdict.

The case was filed against Rahul Gandhi by BJP MLA and ex-Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for saying “how come all thieves have the common surname Modi” while campaigning in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “This government is clearly relying on one set of tactics to throttle opposition voices inside the Parliament, and a second set of tactics outside it. So if you say something outside the Parliament, they wouldn’t allow the House to run.”

