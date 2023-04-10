Rahul Gandhi Now Limited To Being a Troll, Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Back at Adani Tweet

A day after Rahul Gandhi linked him and others who quit Congress with his ongoing Adani offensive, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hit back saying: “it is clear that you are now limited to being a troll."

The BJP leader, also asked Gandhi to answer three questions posed to him instead of “levelling unfounded allegations and diverting people’s attention from main issues."

This comes as Gandhi took a swipe on Saturday on leaders who have quit his party in recent years — Ghulam Nabi Azad, Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil K Antony — and said that they “mislead everyday."

“They hide the truth, that’s why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same - whose Rs 20,000 crore benami money is in Adani’s companies?" Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi and attached an image with the names of the leaders with that of Adani.

Scindia responded to this by asking why does not Gandhi apologize for his “derogatory" comments about backward classes?

“Instead, he says he is not Veer Savarkar and will not apologise. “Insult of a patriot and so much arrogance," the BJP leader said.

He further said, that the grand old party has “always pointed fingers at courts and why are you now putting pressure on them for your selfish interests."

In a direct attack to Gandhi, he further said, “why should the rules be different for you? Do you consider yourself a first class citizen? You are so consumed by arrogance that appreciating even the importance of these questions is beyond your understanding."

Earlier this week too, Scindia launched a sharp attack on Gandhi and Congress, alleging the party has been left with no ideology except the one of a "traitor" which works against the country.

On April 5, Scindia has accused Congress for according Rahul Gandhi a “special treatment" following his conviction in a defamation case and accused the party of pressuring the judiciary, and doing everything possible to stay relevant.

Other reactions on Gandhi’s tweet

Before him, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was also mentioned in Gandhi’s Tweet reacted and said that he will sue the Congress leader for defamation for linking him with the Adani Group.

“I am busy currently with preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, so I do not want to respond to it now. But after PM Modi’s departure, I will take necessary action and will file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi," Sarma said at a press conference.

“But not now, I don’t want to talk about politics, because we want to celebrate Bihu," the Assam Chief Minister added.

With agency inputs

