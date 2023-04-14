Trends :Ajit Pawar And Maha EarthquakeKarnataka ElectionsNandini vs AmulUddhav ThackeraySatyapal Malik
Home » Politics » Rahul Gandhi Starts Shifting Belongings Ahead of Vacating Official Bungalow

Rahul Gandhi Starts Shifting Belongings Ahead of Vacating Official Bungalow

Two trucks were seen parked outside his residence and the belongings were later shifted to his mother's 10, Janpath residence

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 17:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Two trucks were seen parked outside his residence and the belongings were later shifted to his mother's 10, Janpath residence. (PTI Photo)
Two trucks were seen parked outside his residence and the belongings were later shifted to his mother's 10, Janpath residence. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started shifting his belongings from his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence as he was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Two trucks were seen parked outside his residence and the belongings were later shifted to his mother’s 10, Janpath residence.

Sources said Gandhi is likely to soon vacate the official bungalow allotted to him.

While Rahul Gandhi has seen a number of houses, he may also opt to stay with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had sent Gandhi a notice asking him to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification as MP after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case.

A few years ago, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow as SPC cover was removed from her security.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 14, 2023, 17:33 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 17:57 IST
