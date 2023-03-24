Rahul Gandhi, who was in Parliament on Friday, a day after being convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case, took a veiled dig at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over the saffron party’s accusation of Congress leader using his party chief Mallikarjun Kharg as ’tissue paper’.

Gandhi, while exiting Kharge’s chamber where he attended a party meeting, helped the senior leader near the stairs. However, in a video clip posted by the news agency ANI, Gandhi can be heard saying that ‘they’ will accuse him of ‘wiping his nose’ on Kharge’s back if he touches him.

“If I touch you now, they will say I am wiping my nose on your back. have you seen that? That I am helping you over there, they are saying I am wiping my nose on you," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘wiping my nose’ comment came days after Karnataka BJP shared a video of the Congress leader apparently seen wiping his hand on his party chief’s back.

“UNFORTUNATELY, the video epitomises what ‘Gandhi’s’ think of senior leaders like @kharge. It is highly condemnable that @RahulGandhi uses somebody as his TISSUE PAPER! This Humiliation to a Kannadiga can not be forgiven," the BJP tweeted along with the video.

On Thursday morning, Rahul Gandhi was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname. The Congress leader, however, was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to allow him to appeal the Surat court verdict.

The case was filed against Rahul Gandhi by BJP MLA and ex-Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for saying “how come all thieves have the common surname Modi" while campaigning in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

