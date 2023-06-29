Trends :2019 Maharashtra CoupBengal Panchayat PollMaharashtra Cabinet ExpansionKarnataka PoliticsBhim Army
Home » Politics » Rahul Gandhi's Programmes Abroad Organised by 'Anti-India Forces': Anurag Thakur

Rahul Gandhi's Programmes Abroad Organised by 'Anti-India Forces': Anurag Thakur

Thakur was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the BJP's outreach campaign 'Sampark se Samarthan' to mark nine years of the Modi government.

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 21:51 IST

New Delhi, India

BJP leader and minister Anurag Thakur hit out at Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
BJP leader and minister Anurag Thakur hit out at Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s programmes abroad are organised by “anti-India forces" which run an agenda against the country.

Gandhi and the Congress party should tell the nation as to why such elements are “associated" with them, the senior BJP leader told reporters here.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress.

Thakur was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the BJP’s outreach campaign ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ to mark nine years of the Modi government.

“Thinking of Congress gets evident when Rahul Gandhi visits abroad, and with whose support his programmes are organised. People whose names are associated with organisations who run an agenda against India. And, who fund them, who talk of breaking India, who funds those campaigns," the information and broadcasting minister alleged.

Advertisement

Shaheen Bagh matter’s funding was done, funding is done for “those who spew venom against India", Thakur claimed.

And, Rahul Gandhi’s programmes abroad are organised by those “who get direct or indirect funding and support from those (elements)," he said.

“Those who praise Pakistan, and run an agenda against the country, support Rahul Gandhi and organise his programmes," the minister alleged.

“So, my question is to Rahul Gandhi and Congress party that “what kind of helplessness is there that they have to get support and assistance from anti-India forces…have to accept their invitations and on their forum, Rahul Gandhi raises his voice against the country," Thakur charged.

So, those who talk of “breaking the country, in and out of India, to get into power", and those who run an agenda against the country, Rahul Gandhi is “with them…he will have to answer to the nation," the BJP leader said.

The BJP has often been critical of statements made by Gandhi during programmes held in foreign countries.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • “These anti-India forces…why are they associated with Congress and Rahul Gandhi, and what is their agenda, clarify to the nation," he asked.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 29, 2023, 21:51 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 21:51 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App