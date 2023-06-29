Rahul Gandhi's Programmes Abroad Organised by 'Anti-India Forces': Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s programmes abroad are organised by “anti-India forces" which run an agenda against the country.

Gandhi and the Congress party should tell the nation as to why such elements are “associated" with them, the senior BJP leader told reporters here.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress.

Thakur was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the BJP’s outreach campaign ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ to mark nine years of the Modi government.

“Thinking of Congress gets evident when Rahul Gandhi visits abroad, and with whose support his programmes are organised. People whose names are associated with organisations who run an agenda against India. And, who fund them, who talk of breaking India, who funds those campaigns," the information and broadcasting minister alleged.

Shaheen Bagh matter’s funding was done, funding is done for “those who spew venom against India", Thakur claimed.

And, Rahul Gandhi’s programmes abroad are organised by those “who get direct or indirect funding and support from those (elements)," he said.

“Those who praise Pakistan, and run an agenda against the country, support Rahul Gandhi and organise his programmes," the minister alleged.

“So, my question is to Rahul Gandhi and Congress party that “what kind of helplessness is there that they have to get support and assistance from anti-India forces…have to accept their invitations and on their forum, Rahul Gandhi raises his voice against the country," Thakur charged.

So, those who talk of “breaking the country, in and out of India, to get into power", and those who run an agenda against the country, Rahul Gandhi is “with them…he will have to answer to the nation," the BJP leader said.

The BJP has often been critical of statements made by Gandhi during programmes held in foreign countries.