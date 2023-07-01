Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Manipur Created Unrest, Confusion: CM Biren Singh | Exclusive

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18 on Saturday, said the timing of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the violence-hit state was not “appropriate" and accused him of creating “confusion and unrest".

Gandhi, concluded his visit to Manipur on Friday and went to relief camps in Imphal, Moirang and Churachandpur. During his visit to Churachandpur on Thursday, one of the worst-affected towns due to ethnic rioting, high drama unfolded as his convoy of cars was halted at Bishnupur by the local police due to concerns of potential attacks. Gandhi eventually decided to turn back and instead reached Churachandpur by helicopter.

Speaking about the events, the Chief Minister said that the timing of Gandhi’s visit was “not appropriate." “He proposed to travel through the road… We cannot take that risk… We provided him a helicopter… He was ready but I don’t know what happened to him," he said.

Citing security risks and potential threat to life on the proposed road route, Singh said “an IED blast took place on the road he wanted to take. We could not take the risk and let Rahul venture onto those roads. Thank God Rahul’s visit was fine, but he created confusion and unrest."

The senior Congress leader, who met Governor Anusuiya Uikey, members of civil society groups and victims of violence lodged in relief camps, has appealed for peace and said “violence is no solution".

“Peace is the way forward and everybody should now talk about peace and start moving towards it. I am here and will help in any way I can to bring peace to this state," Gandhi said.