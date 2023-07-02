'Whip Me With Shoes If...': Aaditya's Ex-Aide Rahul Kanal on Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian Cases

Rahul Kanal-a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray- who joined the ruling Shiv Sena faction on Saturday, demanded a detailed probe into the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian.

Addressing the media after switching over to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena, Kanal said that some people are saying he changed sides because the current government initiated a probe in Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput death cases.

Kanal, who is also a restaurateur and a known name in Bollywood circles, said probe will be an apt reply to people levelling allegations against him, and if his name crops up during the investigation, he will leave politics and “you can whip me with your shoes."

Kanal joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde, his son and MP Shrikant Shinde, and other party MLAs on Saturday.

“If my name crops up then you can whip me with your shoes. There is a need for a detailed investigation and I can go anywhere for this," he added talking about the case.

‘Probe Still On’

The development came days after Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in an interview, said that an investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case is still underway and that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case from all angles.

Fadnavis also talked about Salian’s case and said that police were still recording statements matter and the probe has not been closed.

“At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police," Fadnavis told Republic.

“Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage," the politician added.

Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian Death Cases

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.