Home » Politics » Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Taken to Hospital After Injuring His Feet

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Taken to Hospital After Injuring His Feet

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 21:55 IST

Jaipur, India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo/News18)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taken to hospital on Thursday after hurting his feet, a doctor said. He fractured a left toe and also suffered an injury in a right toe, according to Dr Achal Sharma, superintendent of the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here.

After treatment, Gehlot returned home, his office said. Gehlot was recommended a week's rest. It was not immediately clear how he got the injuries.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Arpita Raj

