Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Taken to Hospital After Injuring His Feet

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taken to hospital on Thursday after hurting his feet, a doctor said. He fractured a left toe and also suffered an injury in a right toe, according to Dr Achal Sharma, superintendent of the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here.
After treatment, Gehlot returned home, his office said. Gehlot was recommended a week's rest. It was not immediately clear how he got the injuries.
first published: June 29, 2023, 21:55 IST
last updated: June 29, 2023, 21:55 IST