Rajasthan CM Gehlot Loses Cool, Throws Mike at Barmer District Collector After It Malfunctions | WATCH

Angry with a technical glitch in his mike, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threw a microphone at the Barmer district collector while addressing a public event on Friday.

Gehlot was addressing a group of women at the Barmer Circuit House to collect feedback on various government schemes meant for them.

In a purported video of the incident, doing rounds on social media, Gehlot is seeing speaking when his mike malfunctions.

He then points it out to the district collector, and as the latter walks to take the mike from him, the chief minister throws it down on the floor. The mike lands very close to the women sitting in the audience.

The collector is then seen picking up the mike.