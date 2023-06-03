Trends :Manish SisodiaMukhtar AnsariWrestlers vs WFI ChiefBihar Bridge CollapseAshwini Vaishnaw
Rajasthan CM Gehlot Loses Cool, Throws Mike at Barmer District Collector After It Malfunctions | WATCH

Gehlot was addressing a group of women at the Barmer Circuit House to collect feedback on various government schemes meant for them

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 19:21 IST

Rajasthan, India

Purported video of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot throwing away his mike. (Twitter/@8PMnoCM)
Angry with a technical glitch in his mike, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threw a microphone at the Barmer district collector while addressing a public event on Friday.

Gehlot was addressing a group of women at the Barmer Circuit House to collect feedback on various government schemes meant for them.

In a purported video of the incident, doing rounds on social media, Gehlot is seeing speaking when his mike malfunctions.

He then points it out to the district collector, and as the latter walks to take the mike from him, the chief minister throws it down on the floor.  The mike lands very close to the women sitting in the audience.

The collector is then seen picking up the mike.

    • After this incident, Gehlot again lost his  composure when he saw some people standing behind the group of women, and asked them to go away, news agency PTI said.

    Gehlot was on a two-day tour of Barmer. During the event, the women told the chief minister about various benefits of the schemes and thanked him for increasing the honorarium of anganwadi workers.

    first published: June 03, 2023, 19:18 IST
    last updated: June 03, 2023, 19:21 IST
