Rajasthan: Congress Expels Sacked Minister Rajendra Gudha, He Threatens To Expose 'Red Diary Secrets'

Sacked minister from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Cabinet, Rajendra Singh Gudha was expelled from Congress on Monday. Gudha was sacked as minister of state on Friday after he cornered his own Congress government in the assembly.

Earlier in the day, Gudha was marshaled out of the Rajasthan Assembly after he created a ruckus and engaged in a scuffle with state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

Gudha entered the House with a red diary, which he claimed contained “explosive" details, and waved it in front of Speaker CP Joshi. He did not stop there and also put down the mike of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dhariwal.

The incident took place when Dhariwal was proposing to expel Gudha from the House.

On seeing the tension rising, Congress MLA Rafiq Khan intervened leading to a scuffle between him and Gudha.

As the brawl escalated, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House.

The Speaker then directed Gudha to be thrown out of the house. Marshals were called and he was ousted.

Later, speaking to the media outside the Assembly, Gudha said: “The Red Diary will lead Gehlot to the jail. It will expose the Chief Minister. I was blocked from tabling the Red Diary. I was thrashed and blocked from tabling diary. Congress MLAs and Ministers manhandled m. I was asked to apologise but i will not apologise.

“Why should I apologise? I simply spoke the truth on women atrocities in the state," he said.

When asked what the contents of his Red Diary, he said it had details of all the accounts where black money was distributed by the Chief Minister.

“I wanted to table the Red Diary in the House but 15 to 30 people attacked me. It has everything… to whom the money was given and when was it given… It carries all details."

He alleged that Gehlot had asked him to bring the diary when an I-T team raided Dharmendra Rathore’s premises and claimed he will go to people and expose the secrets of the Red Diary.

Gudha, who held charge as minister of state for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was sacked on Friday evening, hours after he cornered the state government over the law and order situation and women safety in the assembly.