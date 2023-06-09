Rajasthan Govt's Schemes Not Election Focused, Meant to Serve People: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government’s schemes were launched after conducting studies to permanently benefit the people and were not election focused.

The government’s aim is to serve the people and it has been working for the benefit of every section of society, he said at a public meeting in Sikar district of the state, which goes to assembly polls later this year.

The state government has implemented welfare schemes such as the Old Pension Scheme, the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana and the Social Security Pension Scheme after conducting studies, Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, said and asserted that “these were not election oriented but were permanent".

“The aim of the state government is to make Rajasthan the leading state of the country in every field. Everyone’s cooperation is needed to fulfil this objective," he said.

Advertisement

Every section of society is benefiting from the schemes of the state government, the chief minister said, claiming that Rajasthan has become a leading state in the field of education.

“So far, 303 colleges have been opened during the tenure of our government. Universities have been opened in Sikar, Alwar and Bharatpur," he said. Gehlot added that the state government has decided to upgrade schools with 500 girl students to colleges to promote girl education.

Gehlot said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh took “revolutionary" decisions to implement the Right to Education Act, the Right to Information Act and the Food Security Act.

Similarly, the Rajasthan government has also implemented the Right to Health (RTH) for a healthy Rajasthan and has provided economic and social support to the people by increasing the amount of the social security pension, he said.

The chief minister said that the central government should also implement the Social Security Act uniformly in the country.