Rajasthan Has Become a Model Welfare State: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Rajasthan has become a model of all-around development for other states due to his government’s welfare schemes.

“Rajasthan has become a model in the country. Many of our schemes are such that they exist only in Rajasthan. It is for the first time that Rajasthan is being discussed across the country today," he said addressing the people after visiting an inflation relief camp in Bharatpur.