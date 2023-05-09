'Seems Like His Leader is Raje, Not Sonia': Sachin Pilot's Fresh Attack at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Slamming Rajasthan Chief Minister and his party colleague Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said Gehlot’s leader seems to be BJP’s Vasundhara Raje and not Sonia Gandhi.

The attack by Sachin Pilot comes two days after Ashok Gehlot at a rally in Dholpur “praised" BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, saying that she helped in saving his government during the 2020 Sachin Pilot revolt period.

Reacting to this, Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said, “After listening to Ashok Gehlot’s speech in Dholpur, it seems like his leader is not Sonia Gandhi but Vasundhara Raje Scindia."

“I have now understood why the CM [Ashok Gehlot] has not acted against corruption," Sachin Pilot said, adding that for the first time he was seeing someone criticise MPs and MLAs of their own party and praise leaders from BJP

“For the first time, I am seeing someone criticise MPs and MLAs of their own party. Praising leaders from BJP and dishonoring Congress leaders is beyond my understanding, this is absolutely wrong," Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot said.

Raje, however, on Monday had dismissed Gehlot’s remark, calling it a “conspiracy" and also slammed him for accusing Amit Shah of dirty politics.

Gehlot had also accused Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah of political play, adding that he along with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Dharmendra Pradhan conspired to topple his government.

The feud between Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot is well known and saw an ugly phase when CM Gehlot accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Pilot of conniving to topple his government in 2020.

Since then, Rajasthan Congress has seen several bouts of the never-ending Pilot vs Gehlot tussle.

Sachin Pilot on Tuesday also announced that he will be holding a ‘Jan Sangharsh Padyatra’ on May 11 from Ajmer towards Jaipur and raise corruption and other issues concerning the youth.

“I believe the right decisions are only taken when we have people’s support," Sachin Pilot said.

Last month also, Sachin Pilot had announced he would sit on hunger strike against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state, demanding an investigation against scams in the previous Vasundhara Raje government.

Addressing a press conference on April 9, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he appealed to CM Gehlot to act on the allegations against the previous Vasundhara Raje government but got no response.

Pilot said he and Gehlot levelled those allegations against the government of Vasundhara Raje together, adding that he levelled some charges as the then president of the state unit of the party. “I do not believe in revenge politics. But we had some credibility as the opposition and that’s why we came to the power," Sachin Pilot had said while announcing a one-day hunger strike on April 11.

