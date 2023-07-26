Rajasthan: Sacked Minister Guda Made Accused in Hospital Land Encroachment Case

Jaipur rural police have named sacked state minister Rajendra Singh Gudha as an accused in hospital land encroachment case, sources have said. The hospital land in Govindgarh is owned by an NRI and Gudha’s personal assistant and brother-in-law were arrested a year ago in this case.

After the appearance of Gudha’s name in the matter, the police had decided to forward his file to CID.

As per officials, the land being encroached belongs to one Dr Banwari Lal Meel, who owns BL Meel hospital. He stays in an African country, but has given his power of attorney to one Nirmal.

On August 20, 2022, a few goons armed with rods came to encroach the land, but the villagers got them arrested.