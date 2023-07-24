'You Are Challenging the Chair': Heated Argument Between Dhankar, O'Brien Leads To RS Adjournment | WATCH

Trends :Parliament Monsoon SessionMaharashtra PoliticsRajendra GudhaPM ModiGyanvapi Mosque Survey
When O'Brien continues to shout, Dhankar becomes angry and frustrating says , "Mr. Dereck O'Brien take your seat, you are challenging the chair."

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 17:43 IST

New Delhi, India

RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar (L), TMC leader Derek O'Brien (R). (Images: PTI)
RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar (L), TMC leader Derek O'Brien (R). (Images: PTI)

As Opposition continued it protest, Rajya Sabha  proceedings were adjourned for almost an hour on Monday following heated arguments between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and TMC’s Derek O’Brien over the Manipur violence.

Their argument was over the issue of party affiliations of those submitting notices on the Manipur issue.

In a video of the exchange, O’Brien is heard shouting in the background asking the parties to be named. To this, Dhankar politely shows a hand gesture asking him to sit down.

When O’Brien continues to shout, Dhankar becomes angry and frustrating says , “Mr. Dereck O’Brien take your seat, you are challenging the chair."

It happened after Dhankhar read out the names of the MPs and the political parties that are affiliated with while detailing the 11 notices received under rule 176, mostly from treasury benches, seeking short-duration discussions over violence in states ranging from Rajasthan to Manipur.

However, when the vice president started to read these notices, he did not mention the party affiliations, to which O’Brien intervened and asked him to say the names of parties who had given the notices.

    • O’Brien requested Dhankar to not leave out the party names in notices under rule 267, just like he did for MPs giving notices under rule 176.

    Dhankar retaliated and asked the TMC MP to take his seat. This request was refused by the latter, and he got the support of his fellow MPs in this after which the chair adjourning the proceedings till 1200 hours.

    first published: July 24, 2023, 12:19 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 17:43 IST
