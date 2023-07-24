'You Are Challenging the Chair': Heated Argument Between Dhankar, O'Brien Leads To RS Adjournment | WATCH

As Opposition continued it protest, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for almost an hour on Monday following heated arguments between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and TMC’s Derek O’Brien over the Manipur violence.

Their argument was over the issue of party affiliations of those submitting notices on the Manipur issue.

In a video of the exchange, O’Brien is heard shouting in the background asking the parties to be named. To this, Dhankar politely shows a hand gesture asking him to sit down.

When O’Brien continues to shout, Dhankar becomes angry and frustrating says , “Mr. Dereck O’Brien take your seat, you are challenging the chair."

It happened after Dhankhar read out the names of the MPs and the political parties that are affiliated with while detailing the 11 notices received under rule 176, mostly from treasury benches, seeking short-duration discussions over violence in states ranging from Rajasthan to Manipur.

However, when the vice president started to read these notices, he did not mention the party affiliations, to which O’Brien intervened and asked him to say the names of parties who had given the notices.