Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey Dies; Prez, PM Offer Condolences

Hardwar Dubey, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, has died at a private hospital here, sources said on Monday. He was 74.

He was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on June 12 and breathed his last there, sources at the facility said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of hardworking BJP MP Hardwar Dubey ji. He was such a grassroots leader, who will always be remembered for his important contribution to the development journey of Uttar Pradesh. May God give strength to his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!," Modi said in a tweet.