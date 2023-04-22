Trends :Karnataka ElectionsMaharashtra CrisisModi Kerala VisitSatya Pal MalikMukhtar Ansari
'Ready To Give My Life But...': Mamata Takes a Swipe at BJP, Urges People to 'Unite' Ahead of LS Polls

While speaking at an Eid event in Kolkata, Banerjee urged people to unite and ensure that BJP is defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 12:19 IST

Kolkata, India

Mamata Banerjee made the comment at an Eid event in Kolkata on Saturday. (File photo/PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, asserted that certain individuals are attempting to create divisions within the nation through hateful politics. She further mentioned that she is willing to give up her life but “will not allow a division of the country".

While speaking at an Eid event in Kolkata, Banerjee urged people to unite and ensure that BJP is defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Some people are trying to divide the country and practise politics of hate … I am ready to give my life but will not allow any division of the country," she said, without naming anyone.

Accusing the saffron camp of trying to change the constitution of the country, Banerjee said “she will not allow implementation of NRC in West Bengal." It has been the TMC’s stand that the National Register of Citizens and the citizen’s amendment act which confers citizenship rights on minorities from neighbouring countries was not needed and existing citixenship records and acts were sufficient.

“I am ready to fight the money power (of her political opponents), and (central) agencies (which her party alleges has been unleashed on TMC with a political motive), but I will not bow my head," she said.

“In one year’s time, elections will be held to decide who will come to power in our country. Let us promise that we will unite and fight against divisive forces. We must ensure that all of us together vote them out in the next polls. If we fail to protect democracy, then everything will be finished."

(With inputs from PTI)

first published: April 22, 2023, 12:09 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 12:19 IST
